Murphy Cancels School Through May 15 Amid Coronavirus Crisis

New Jersey schools will be closed until at least May 15, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday amid the coronavirus crisis.

"There is no one who wants to reopen schools more than I do," Murphy said. "We cannot be guided by emotion. We have to be guided by the facts on the ground."

New classroom configurations and more testing are needed before schools can be opened again, the governor said.

"There is no doubt we are saving lives and we must maintain the course," Murphy said.

There were 75,317 coronavirus cases as of Thursday in New Jersey, including 3,518 fatalities.

