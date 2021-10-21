Morris County High School Evacuated Due To Social Media Threat

A Morris County high school evacuated its students Thursday following a threat that was posted on social media, police said.

West Morris Central High School students were led to the stadium bleachers as township police initiated the investigation around 12 p.m., authorities said.

“All students and staff are safe,” said Washington Township Police on behalf of WMC Principal Timothy Rymer.

Students were expected to return to the campus after receiving clearance from township police.

“Please do not attempt to gain access to campus at this time,” Rymer said.

The content of the social media threat was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

