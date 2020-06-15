Mahwah Schools Superintendent Announces Retirement

Mahwah Schools Supt. C. Lauren Schoen officially announced her retirement on Monday.

The district Board of Trustees will vote on a resolution accepting Schoen's resignation at its meeting this Wednesday, Schoen said.

Her last official day in the district will be Aug. 1, the superintendent said.

Schoen said in a letter to parents that her time in Mahwah "has been filled with a great many district-wide successes and outstanding student achievements."

She said she also "enjoyed the ability to lead this district as your superintendent."

However, Schoen said, she'd "decided, for a variety of reasons, that it is time for me to begin to write the next chapter in my story."

Schoen attended the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, but ultimately pursued a career in education, earning her doctorate from Seton Hall University in K-12 Administration and Supervision.

She became Mahwah's schools chief in 2013, having previously worked as an elementary school teacher and principal at Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School District in Oakland and Franklin Lakes.

Schoen was named Northern Regional Superintendent of the Year by the New Jersey Association of School Administrators in 2015.

"I take with me a sense of pride at the things that we have been able to accomplish over the years, and in the fact that I will be leaving the district well prepared to face the challenges of the road ahead," she said Monday.

