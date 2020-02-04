Jersey City Gym Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen Student

A 43-year-old teacher at a Jersey City high school is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old female student, authorities said.

Francisco Realpe was arrested Wednesday at his Hoboken home on accusations he assaulted a William L. Dickinson High School student, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The assault was first reported to the prosecutor's office on Jan. 31, by the Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCPP).

Realpe's LinkedIn profile says he is a health and physical education teacher at the school with nearly 14 years of experience.

Realpe is being held in the Hudson County Jail pending a court appearance.

