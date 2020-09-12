Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hudson County District Remote Since August Extends Virtual Learning Through January

Cecilia Levine
West New York schools are going all-remote until January 2021.
West New York schools are going all-remote until January 2021. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Hudson County school district whose students haven't been in the classrooms this year yet will have to wait even longer.

West New York schools have extended remote learning until Jan. 31, 2021, Superintendent Clara Brito Herrera said in a letter to parents Dec. 7.

"This decision is not one that is made lightly, but safety and instruction have been our priority during this unprecedented time," she said. 

" Our comprehensive reopening plan will still be phased in throughout the second half of the school year and our goal remains to eventually enter hybrid learning in the near future."

Students will continue to receive breakfasts and lunches between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., outside of their schools.

Technology training workshops will continue for parents in outside or schoolyard settings by appointment only.

