Hoboken Daycare Worker Abused 9-Month-Old Baby Girl In Her Care, Prosecutor Says

Dina Camacho was employed by Kiddie Academy in Hoboken at the time of the incident, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps/HCPO

A 52-year-old Jersey City woman has been charged with abusing a 9-month-old baby in her care while working for a Hoboken daycare, authorities said.

Diana Camacho was employed by Kiddie Academy of Hoboken at the time of the incident, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The HCPO Special Victims Unit was contacted by the Division of Child Protection and Permanency, Institutional Abuse Investigations Unit about possible abuse by Camacho and launched an investigation, Suarez said.

The matter was first reported to the IAIU by the daycare center.

Camacho surrendered to authorities on May 4 around 4:45 p.m. and was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Suarez said.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit for the investigation and arrest.

