Hero Fair Lawn School Bus Driver Who Put Out Fire On Route 208 Dies Of Coronavirus

Gerry Genuino, a beloved custodian and bus driver in the Fair Lawn school district, died of coronavirus Tuesday evening, officials said. He was 58.

Genuino began working for Fair Lawn schools in 2001 as a Warren Point Elementary School custodian.

A longtime Fair Lawn resident, Genuino was "respected and well-liked by everyone," Superintendent Mr. Nick Norcia said.

Genuino was hailed a hero last October when he put out a bus fire on Route 208 while transporting students home from a field trip home.

"In true Gerry style, he jumped back in the bus," said Norcia, "even before police arrived on the scene – to get the students back to school safely and on time."

Genuino's boss Lori Rocconova said the transportation department will never be the same.

"He was a kind-hearted man, so humble and never asked for anything in return."

Genuino's colleagues, Boy Scout Troop 60, Crew 53 and community members gathered at the borough's building and grounds department on Bergen Avenue to pay their respects.

MMS seventh grader William Hansen of Troop 60 performed "Taps" on the trumpet.

