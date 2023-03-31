Dozens Of Teachers Being Laid Off In This NJ District Due To State Budget Cuts

Dozens of teachers from a Sussex County school district are facing layoffs at the end of the academic year due to what officials are calling a “budget shortfall.”

Vernon School District Superintendent Russell Rogers stated in a letter shared with the community on Friday, March 24 that the layoffs were made as a result of an $8.5 million loss in annual state aid over the past six years, as well as more than $6 million in other aid.

More than three dozen teachers are being cut from the district, according to NJ.com, which added that the township has suffered a population decline that majorly contributed to the lack of enrollment rates that have since leveled out.

Rogers told the outlet that the district laid off two teachers, two administrators, and two administrative assistants last fall.

This round of layoffs included support staff, administrators, aides, secretaries, and custodial staff.

It wasn’t exactly clear whether additional staff members or academic programs would be cut, Rogers said in the letter.

But Vernon isn’t the only district making cuts - even though Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget proposal for the 23-24 school year would allow more than 70 percent to receive an increase in state aid, 156 other districts in the Garden State would face a decrease.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.