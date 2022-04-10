Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Out-Of-State Duo Jailed After Mahwah PD Traffic Stop Produces Loaded Gun, Magazines, More
Schools

Disturbing Details Released In Atlantic City Teacher Accused Of Relationship With Student

by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine
Joseph Scalfaro apparently checked into the Quality Inn, where his student joined him on March 8. Joseph Scalfaro apparently checked into the Quality Inn, where his student joined him on March 8.
Joseph Scalfaro apparently checked into the Quality Inn, where his student joined him on March 8. Photo Credit: Joseph Scalfaro Facebook/Google Maps
Joseph A. Scalfaro Joseph A. Scalfaro
Joseph A. Scalfaro Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

Disturbing details have been revealed in the arrest of an Atlantic City high school teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

Joseph A. Scalfaro, 47, of Absecon, allegedly sent the 17-year-old girl coded messages, kissed her in his classroom, NJ Advance Media reports citing court papers.

He apparently checked into the Quality Inn in Galloway on March 8, where she joined him, the affidavit of probable cause says. The ten reported the relationship to authorities on Sept. 20.

Scalfaro, a social studies teacher at the Atlantic City High School, The teacher, was subsequently charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and second-degree official misconduct, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.