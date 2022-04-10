Disturbing Details Released In Atlantic City Teacher Accused Of Relationship With Student

Disturbing details have been revealed in the arrest of an Atlantic City high school teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

Joseph A. Scalfaro, 47, of Absecon, allegedly sent the 17-year-old girl coded messages, kissed her in his classroom, NJ Advance Media reports citing court papers.

He apparently checked into the Quality Inn in Galloway on March 8, where she joined him, the affidavit of probable cause says. The ten reported the relationship to authorities on Sept. 20.

Scalfaro, a social studies teacher at the Atlantic City High School, The teacher, was subsequently charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and second-degree official misconduct, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

