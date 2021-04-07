COVID: Bergen County High School Goes Remote After 24 Students Test Positive

A Bergen County high school has switched to online learning after 24 students tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Fourteen students had tested positive since returning from spring break, and another 10 tested positive Tuesday, Glen Rock Superintendent Brett Charleston said in a letter.

The students were likely exposed to the virus outside of school, while on spring break -- which began March 29, according to district officials.

“The district will revisit the need to extend the quarantine over the weekend and communicate out to all stakeholders only if a decision is made to continue the quarantine for the high school,” said Charleston.

A decision was expected to be announced by 3 p.m. Sunday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.