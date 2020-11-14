COVID-19: Trio Of Bergen County Schools Go Remote

Three more Bergen County schools have switched to remote learning due to COVID-19.

On Nov. 12, officials announced Fair Lawn's Warren Point school will be remote until Nov. 30.

Two days prior, it was made public that the Forrest School was switching to remote learning, with in-person instruction set to resume Nov. 30.

It was not clear how many individuals tested positive.

Meanwhile, a pair of students at St. Joseph Regional High School in Montvale tested positive earlier this week. The school will be closed Nov. 13 through Nov. 23.

In-person classes will resume Nov. 24.

