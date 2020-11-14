Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Schools

COVID-19: Trio Of Bergen County Schools Go Remote

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The Warren Point School in Fair Lawn.
The Warren Point School in Fair Lawn. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three more Bergen County schools have switched to remote learning due to COVID-19.

On Nov. 12, officials announced Fair Lawn's Warren Point school will be remote until Nov. 30.

Two days prior, it was made public that the Forrest School was switching to remote learning, with in-person instruction set to resume Nov. 30.

It was not clear how many individuals tested positive.

Meanwhile, a pair of students at St. Joseph Regional High School in Montvale tested positive earlier this week. The school will be closed Nov. 13 through Nov. 23.

In-person classes will resume Nov. 24.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.