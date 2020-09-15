COVID-19: Teachers In 2 Bergen County Districts Test Positive

Teachers in at least two Bergen County school districts have tested positive for COVID-19.

One middle school teacher in Woodcliff Lake tested positive, while two teachers in Lodi tested positive, district and union officials confirmed.

Woodcliff Lake Middle School is closed for two weeks after a teacher reported testing positive last Thursday, NJ.com reports, citing Superintendent Lauren Barbelet.

The district's schools had been open Monday through Friday, until 12:30 p.m., when students returned home for virtual learning in the afternoons. Barblet subsequently switched middle school students to remote learning.

Two Lodi teachers from a middle and high school tested positive, according to NorthJersey.com, citing a letter from the teachers' union.

The district's teachers had been teaching from their classrooms while students learned remotely. More than a dozen teachers in the middle and high schools subsequently were asked to quarantine, education officials said in a letter to Superintendent Douglas Petty.

Lodi teachers will continue coming into the classrooms while students learn remotely.

In one Morris County district, nearly a dozen high school students contracted the virus at a Labor Day party, prompting schools to go all-remote.

