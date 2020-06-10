COVID-19: Staff Member Tests Positive At Another Bergen County School

A school for elementary and middle school students in a small Bergen County town is going all-remote after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Robert L. Craig School (Moonachie) employee was "doing well and feeling good," and was not infected in the school, Superintendent James Knipper said.

The test came back positive last Wednesday, Knipper said. No other staff members or students tested positive or experienced symptoms, according to Knipper.

Classes will be virtual until Oct. 13, the superintendent said.

On Monday, a Rutherford school was relegated to remote learning after a positive case was confirmed. Schools in Demarest, Haledon and Wayne also went remote this week.

