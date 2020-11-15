Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
COVID-19: North Jersey District Reports 8 More Cases, Bringing Total To 19 Since September

Cecilia Levine
Hawes Elementary School
A North Jersey school district reported an additional eight COVID-19 cases in the last week.

Since September, Ridgewood has reported 19 cases.

The most recent cases were reported at the following schools:

Nov. 13: One case at Hawes Elementary School linked to out-of-school exposure. No close contact was found and therefore only the individual and family members are quarantined. 

Nov. 12: One case at Somerville Elementary School linked to out-of-school exposure. No close contact was found and therefore only the individual and family members are quarantined. 

  • Nov. 9: Two unrelated cases at Ridgewood high School.
  • Nov. 9: Two cases at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.
  • Nov. 9: Two cases at George Washington Middle School.

None of the cases reported Nov. 9 were related.

Previously, 11 cases had been reported in Ridgewood, where classes began with a hybrid plan in September.

