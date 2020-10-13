COVID-19: Morris County HS Student Marks 4th Positive Case For District

A Morris County high school will remain open after a positive COVID-19 case was presented among a student Monday.

Contact tracing was under way at Randolph High School, where students returned for in-person learning Tuesday, the Daily Record reports.

The case marks the fourth in the district and the third in the high school. There have been 27 COVID-19 cases reported in Randolph since Oct. 1.

While there has been an increasing amount of cases in the township, there is no one "super spreader," Mayor Christine Carey said.

"Many cases involve one family member getting infected and then infecting others in their household," the mayor said. "Sometimes the source of the exposure can be identified, but other times no clear incident can be identified."

Click here for Daily Voice's running list of COVID-19 cases in North Jersey schools.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.