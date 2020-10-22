COVID-19: More Schools In Bergen, Passaic County Go Remote

A switch to remote learning was the move for more schools in Bergen and Passaic counties due to COVID-19.

At least two individuals tested positive at Northern Highlands Regional High School, which switched to virtual instruction on Thursday, Oct. 22. Classes will resume in person on Nov. 9, according to a letter sent by schools principal Joseph J. Occhino Wednesday evening.

"This letter is to inform you that we just received notification that another individual at Northern Highlands has tested positive for COVID-19," Occhino said, noting schools must close when two or more positive cases have been identified within 14 days across multiple classrooms.

Athletics can continue unless officials are otherwise notified by the county health department, Occhino said.

The high school services students from Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Saddle River, and Upper Saddle River.

The Pierrepont School in Rutherford also reported a positive case, and moved students to remote learning until Oct. 30, according to a letter from Principal Joan Carrion sent Oct. 20.

Meanwhile, several COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ringwood are keeping middle and high school students home until through the weekend, at least.

As of Monday, there were 157 cases in Ringwood, 10 percent of which had been confirmed in the last several days, borough manager Scott Heck said.

Other area schools that closed due to the virus this week include the entire Westwood Regional School District, Glen Rock High School, Ramapo High School, Pascack Valley Regional High School, Pascack Hills High School and Park Ridge High School.

Elementary schools in Fair Lawn and Montvale also reported positive cases, but did not close. A River Dell High School student tested positive but the school will also remain open.

