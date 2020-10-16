COVID-19: More Bergen, Hudson County Schools Close Due To Positive Cases

Three additional schools in Bergen and Hudson counties had closed due to COVID-19 cases as of Friday.

Nearly 40 "groups" were under quarantine at Garfield Middle School where a pair of teachers tested positive, school principal and Mayor Richard Rigoglioso said.

The school closed after one staff member was in school Oct. 9, and the other Oct. 14. Both likely contracted the virus outside of the school, Rigoglioso said.

A student at Pascack Valley High School contracted the virus over the weekend, Superintendent Erik Gundersen said. The building was closed Friday, Oct. 16, as the student had been in close contact with their peers, Gundersen said.

North Bergen's high school was relegated to remote learning Oct. 16 after a staff member tested positive. Remote learning may continue into next week, district Superintendent George Solter said.

