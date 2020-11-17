Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Hackensack Schools Extend Remote Learning With No Return Date In Sight

Cecilia Levine
Hackensack High School
Hackensack High School Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Yet another North Jersey school district that closed due to COVID-19 will not be reopening until January -- maybe longer.

In a letter to the community dated Nov. 13, Hackensack Superintendent Robert Sanchez said due to the upward trend in new cases, in-person instruction will have to wait until the new year.

"We understand that this news is disappointing, however, with the holiday season upon us, the spread of the virus is more likely to occur due to interstate travel, family gatherings, and indoor socializing," Sanchez said. 

"If we were to open to in-person instruction now, the likelihood of an increase in the number of positive cases and quarantines in our schools would be high."

Hackensack officials closed all schools in late October.

"Every principal had a meeting with the superintendent and sent emails to their respective schools," one staffer previously told Daily Voice. "We were told not to come back tomorrow and to bring all our stuff home with us."

The community will now have to wait until January. 

"This potential for constant disruption to our daily operations for students, their families, and our staff was one of the determining factors in this latest decision," the superintendent said.

"We can only hope that the spread of the virus is contained by the time we reevaluate our situation in mid-January.

Other area districts that have extended remote learning through January include Boonton, Newark, Garfield and Wallington.

