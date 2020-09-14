COVID-19: Dozen Morris County High School Students Test Positive

Nearly a dozen students from a Morris County high school contracted coronavirus at a Labor Day party, prompting the district to go all-remote after days of flip-flopping between online and classroom learning, district officials said.

Chatham High School had planned on opening last Tuesday for hybrid learning, but went remote Thursday and Friday after one student tested positive for the virus.

The plan was to reopen for hybrid learning the following Monday, but after the 12 students testes positive for the virus, remote learning for Chatham high schoolers kicked in once again -- this time for two weeks, Superintendent Michael LaSusa said Friday in a letter to parents.

Most of the students reported head and body aches following the non-school event, NJ.com reports, citing LaSusa and Westfield Health Officer Megan Avalone, who oversees health services in Chatham.

LaSusa said it is possible that the transmission may have occurred in other gatherings during or before Labor Day Weekend.

Students were quarantined at home once parents were informed of the possible exposure, NJ.com said. No teachers came in contact with the students, and were directed to quarantine, according to Avalone.

Hybrid learning is expected to resume Sept. 29, LaSusa said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.