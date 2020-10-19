COVID-19 Cripples Bergen County School District

COVID-19 is taking its toll on schools in Bergen County's Pascack Valley.

Westwood Regional Schools announced Sunday evening that all schools in the district would transition to remote instruction. The district did not say how many people tested positive, or if any at all. Only that classes would be remote until early November.

Then, an hour before classes were set to begin at Pascack Hills High School Monday morning, the school went remote and cancelled extracurricular activities.

The news comes days after one case was reported at Pascack Valley High School, which switched to remote learning until Oct. 28. Woodcliff Lake Middle School was closed for two weeks after staff members tested positive last month.

Pascack Valley Regional Schools Superintendent Erik Gundersen sent an email to parents saying officials were made aware of the case in the community around 7:40 a.m.

Contract tracing was under way and classes would be held remotely Monday, Gundersen said. Those who were exposed would be notified, he said.

"The move to remote instruction is just one step to lower the transmission potential in our community," Westwood Regional school officials said. "For this to be effective, it is imperative that everyone do their part by remaining vigilant and sensible in their approach to dealing with this public health concern. PLEASE adhere to mask wearing, handwashing, and social distancing protocols in all your personal, social, and recreational activities."

Glen Rock High School announced Sunday, Oct. 19 it would be switching to remote learning temporarily after three students tested positive.

