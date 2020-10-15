COVID-19 Closes Paterson Schools Until January

Paterson schools -- which have the third-highest amount of new COVID-19 cases linked to in-school transmission in the state -- will remain closed for in-person learning until January.

The district's Board of Education on Wednesday passed a resolution to extend in-person learning until Jan. 19.

There have been 16 COVID-19 outbreaks in schools where in-person learning has restarted, NorthJersey.co reports.

There have been nearly 60 outbreaks between staff members and students across New Jersey's schools this year, the report said.

The district will assess local pandemic conditions by Dec. 15 to determine if it is safe to open school buildings in January.

