COVID-19 Cases Reported At These Bergen, Passaic County Schools

More North Jersey schools are going remote due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

All Fair Lawn schools will go remote Dec. 7 until Jan. 15. The Edison School and Fair Lawn BOE offices were remote as of Monday, Nov. 23.

The high school and Memorial Middle School went remote Nov. 19, while Warren Point and Forrest School were expected to return to in-person learning on Nov. 30.

Ridgewood Schools reported nearly two dozen cases since the beginning of the academic year. An additional four cases were reported this week: Two each at Benjamin Franklin Middle School and Ridgewood High School.

Those two schools went remote Nov. 25, and will resume in-person learning Dec. 9.

Two cases, one each, were reported in Wanaque: One at the Haskell School and the other at the Wanaque School. Both reportedly remained open on a hybrid schedule.

State health officials recommended Paramus schools go remote until mid-January due to an outbreak.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.