Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: BUSTED! Feds Charge NJ Postal Carrier With Dumping Election Ballots
Schools

COVID-19 Case Reported At This Bergen County Elementary School

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Sicomac Elementary school
Sicomac Elementary school Photo Credit: Google Maps

An individual at another Bergen County elementary school tested positive for COVID-19 this week

In a letter to parents sent Tuesday, Wyckoff Superintendent Dr. Kerry L. Postma told parents of Sicomac Elementary School students that they would have already gotten a call if their child came in close contact with the individual.

Those who did have been told to quarantine.

"The status of this situation is fluid," said Postma, "and we are monitoring it closely."

The school, which reopened late last month with a hybrid schedule, has already been cleaned and disinfected.

Click here for a list of Bergen and Passaic County schools that went remote due to COVID-19 cases during the 2020-21 academic year.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.