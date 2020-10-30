COVID-19: Bergen County School Remote After Teacher, Student Test Positive

A Bergen County school has shifted to remote learning after a student and teacher both tested positive.

The Cresskill Middle School/High School went remote last week for two days after the teacher tested positive. Classroom learning resumed, but went back to online learning after the student tested positive.

Learning remains remote until Nov. 9, district officials said.

Merritt and Bryan schools will remain open for live Instruction.

