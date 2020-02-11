COVID-19: Bergen County Middle School To Stay Open After Additional Case Reported

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Eric S. Smith Middle School in Ramsey
Eric S. Smith Middle School in Ramsey Photo Credit: Google Maps

An individual at a Bergen County middle school who had been quarantining due to a known COVID-19 exposure tested positive for the virus, officials said.

The Eric S. Smith Middle School in Ramsey will stay open after the individual tested positive on a rapid test Oct. 31, district officials said.

The borough's health officer and contact tracers have been notified.

The individual had not been in the school since Oct. 27, Ramsey Schools Superintendent Matthew Murphy said.

Ramsey Schools reported four positive cases of COVID-19 last month, including one at the Eric S. Smith Middle School.

