COVID-19: Bergen County Middle School Goes Remote After 2 Students Test Positive

A another Bergen County school has been relegated to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 cases among students.

A pair of Tenafly teens tested positive after attending a religious event outside of the borough, where participants were not wearing masks or social distancing, Mayor Mark Zinna told NorthJersey.com.

The pair attend Tenafly middle School and are involved in the borough's recreation program, which has been suspended.

The borough's soccer cage, skate park and basketball courts were also closed.

Virtual learning began last Thursday, Zinna said.

