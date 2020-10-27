COVID-19: Bergen County High School Goes Remote Again

A Bergen County high school went back to remote learning after a second student tested positive for COVID-19.

Pascack Hills switched to virtual learning for two days last week after one individuals tested positive.

The school will be holding classes remotely until Nov. 5, due to a second case reported Oct. 26. The school is closed Nov. 5 and 6 for a teachers convention, so in-person learning will resume Nov. 9.

Those who came in contact with the individual were notified and instructed to quarantine.

Pascack Hills HS services students from Montvale and Woodcliff Lake, and is part of the Pascack Valley Regional district.

