COVID-19: Bergen County District Reports Additional Positive Case

Cecilia Levine
Ramsey High School
Ramsey High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

An individual at a Bergen County high school tested positive for COVID-19, making this at least the fifth case in the district in the last five weeks.

The individuals at Ramsey High School tested positive on Monday, NorthJersey.com reports citing Superintendent Matthew Murphy.

The individual was not in contact with any other students, staff or faculty members, and was not in the school since last Thursday, Murphy said. The case does not impact the high school's schedule.

Ramsey schools have reported a number of other cases, most recently earlier this week at the Eric S. Smith Middle School. This appears to be the second case at the high school this year.

Three cases were reported at the Mary A. Hubbard Elementary School last month.

