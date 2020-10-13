COVID-19: Bergen County District Reports 4 New Cases

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported this week in a single Bergen County school district.

A letter sent to Ramsey parents Monday said schools will remain open despite three cases at Hubbard Elementary School and one was from Eric Smith Middle School, NorthJersey.com reports.

Individuals who came in close contact with the cases were instructed to stay home for 14 days, and everyone else will attend classes as usual.

While there was no connection between the cases at Hubbard and Smith, the three at Hubbard all appeared to be linked to an exposure outside of school, Superintendent Matthew Murphy said in an email Tuesday.

"The school is also taking precautions to prevent the introduction and spread of viruses and other germs and is cleaning frequently touched surfaces daily," Murphy said. "The status of this situation is fluid, and we are monitoring it closely.

Ramsey High School was expected to reopen Tuesday with a hybrid learning plan after a staff member tested positive last month.

