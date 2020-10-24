Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
COVID-19: Another Staff Member Tests Positive At Park Ridge High School

Cecilia Levine
Park Ridge High School
Park Ridge High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A second faculty member has tested positive for COVID-19 at a Bergen County high school that closed last week due to a different positive case among employees.

A non-teaching staff member at the Park Ridge Junior-Senior High School returned a positive Oct. 13. On Oct. 19, the community received an update saying the test was a lab-confirmed positive.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, Superintendent Robert M. Gamper sent a letter to the community reporting a PRHS staffer tested positive with a rapid Oct. 23, and is experiencing mild symptoms. The test was being confirmed in the lab as of Saturday, Gamper said.

Students in grades seven through 12 were already learning remotely and were expected to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Gamper said he'd be sending a follow-up email over the weekend including a plan, pending recommendations from local health officials.

Several other North Jersey schools reported positive cases this week including River Dell, Ramapo, Bergen Tech (all schools remote), Pascack Valley Regional/Pascack Hills, Morris Hills, Morris Knolls, Kinnelon, Boonton, Don Bosco and Northern Highlands Regional.

