COVID-19: Another Bergen County District All-Remote Until January, 2 Students Positive

Cecilia Levine
The Washington School, in Little Ferry.
The Washington School, in Little Ferry. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Yet another Bergen County district will be going all-remote until January.

Little Ferry schools have been holding learning virtually since Nov. 9, after two students tested positive. They were last in the schools on Oct. 30.

In-person learning will resume on Monday, Nov. 16. But after Thanksgiving break, Little Ferry schools will be all-remote until Jan. 8.

Other North Jersey districts that are all remote until January include Boonton, Clifton, Garfield, Newark, Paterson and Wallington.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

