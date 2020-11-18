COVID-19: 5 NJ Schools Report Outbreaks This Week Including One With 23 Cases

Five new COVID-19 outbreaks associated with in-school transmission have been reported in New Jersey this week, state officials said Wednesday.

Of those 47 new cases, 23 of were reported in one particular school in Union County -- although New Jersey officials did not specify which school that was, NJ.com reports.

The other outbreaks were in Bergen, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic County schools, according to new data on New Jersey's COVID-19 dashboard.

“We knew going in that there would be cases in our schools, and the vast majority of the cases we see continue to be linked to out-of-school activities,” the governor said during Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing.

"We remain confident in the protocols in place to protect the health and safety of our schools and educational communities."

Since Aug. 1, there have been 56 outbreaks associated with in-school transmission involving 239 cases in both public and private K-12 schools, Gov. Phil Murphy said during Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing.

Most of the state's schools (529) are offering a hybrid or remote learning plan, while 99 are open for in-person learning, 145 are fully-remote and 38 are using a combination, Murphy said.

Outbreaks are defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff transmitted within the school or school-related activities.

Several districts have switched to fully-remote learning until January, as cases continue to rise. Some of those districts include Boonton, Garfield, Hackensack, Newark, Wallington and Woodbridge.

