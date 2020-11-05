COVID-19: 2nd Bergen County School District Goes All-Remote Until January

A second Bergen County school district has extended its all-remote learning period until January 2021.

The Wallington Board of Education made the decision during its meeting on Monday, after schools had been closed for two weeks to mitigate cases within the community.

Hybrid learning was expected to resume on Jan. 19, 2021, Wallington Superintendent of Schools Dr. James J. Albro said Tuesday in a letter to parents.

It was not known how many individuals had tested positive within the district.

A Wallington football player tested positive following the Oct. 9 game. District officials closed the Jefferson School Annex, an elementary school, the week of Oct. 19, and then the Frank W Gavlak Elementary School on Oct. 26, a source told Daily Voice.

"These kinds of decisions are both difficult and impactful to our students, staff, and families," he said. "With the holiday season approaching the spread of this virus will likely be more active as families gather and travel for the holidays."

The decision was made in conjunction with the Mid Bergen Regional Health Commission on the cases reported within the district and community, Albro said.

Other North Jersey districts that postponed in-person learning until 2021 include Garfield, Newark and Boonton.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.