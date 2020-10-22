COVID-19: 2 Elite Bergen County Schools Closed To Positive Cases

A Bergen County high school recently ranked the best America and an elite prep school have both switched to remote learning after individuals tested positive for Coronavirus.

Don Bosco Prep has cancelled athletic events and went remote Wednesday, after two students tested positive.

Friday night's football game against St. Joseph Regional and the soccer game against Bergen Catholic on Tuesday were postponed, officials said. The two students had already been working remotely when the school switched to remote learning.

Bergen County Academies, which was named the top public high school in the nation by Niche.com, closed Thursday, Oct. 22 after one individual tested positive, officials said in a letter. The school would be closed until Nov. 4 out of an abundance of caution, Principal Russell Davis said.

Hybrid instruction would resume on Nov. 9, following a convention that kept students out of school.

Nearly half a dozen other Bergen County high schools closed due to positive cases including Glen Rock, Park Ridge, Pascack Valley Regional, Pascack Hills and Northern Highlands Regional. The entire Westwood Regional School District closed due to six cases of the virus.

