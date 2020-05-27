CDC's New School Guidelines Call For Classroom Lunches, No Extracurricular Activities

No more cafeterias lunches. No more field trips or extracurricular activities. Social distancing and masks are musts.

This is how schools could look if they reopen for the 2020-21 academic year, months after closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) suggests.

Students have not stepped into schools since mid-March, and while it's yet to be seen if they will next year, the CDC has put forth a set of guidelines.

Among the guidelines:

Staff members and students should wear masks or face coverings, though the agency acknowledges face coverings may be challenging for students to wear all day.

Field trips, inter-group events, and extracurricular activities should be canceled.

Classroom desks should be spaced 6-feet apart and tables should all face in the same direction. Students should not sit not face-to-face or share items.

In addition, students should try to bring their own lunches and eat in classrooms rather than cafeterias. Food provided by the school should be pre-packaged in boxes or bags.

The guidelines for schools and summer camps begin on Page 45 of a 60-page document that also includes child-care facilities, restaurants and mass transit.

You can view those CDC guidelines here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.