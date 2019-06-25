Contact Us
Schools

Catholic High School In Elizabeth Raising $2M To Stay Open

Paul Milo
The Class of 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption in Elizabeth
A Catholic high school that's been in Elizabeth for nearly a century is on the brink of shutting down for good due to financial problems.

But friends, faculty and alumni of St. Mary of the Assumption have other ideas.

They have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $2 million by July 20. "After 4 years of mismanagement, the school’s newly installed administration has already stabilized the school and implemented many changes and improvements," organizers wrote.

There is a 3-5 year plan in place to introduce new programs, enhance enrollment, and set the school on a course for future success. Once this year’s financial challenges are stabilized, the school is on track to rebuild, prosper, and grow. Positive change has just arrived, and we are confident that if we can see this through St. Mary’s will emerge stronger than ever."

Organizers ask that donors spread the word as far as they can about the campaign.

