Bus Driver Shortage Sends Students Home Early In NJ District

Students in one New Jersey school district will be going home early due to a bus driver staffing shortage.

Glassboro school officials emailed parents on Friday saying the high school and intermediate schools would be dismissed 45 minutes earlier than normal due to a shortage of approximately eight drivers.

A Board of Education meeting to discuss the issue is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m., at the high school.

Anyone with the proper credentials is urged to apply for a position.

