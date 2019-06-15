BERGENFEST: Local Teens Organize Massive Bergen County Music Festival

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out for a music festival organized by Bergen County teens.
Bergenfest is a "local concert on a global mission" with Wé McDonald of NBC's "The Voice" headlining the June 29 event.
Held at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Ridgewood, the concert is for non-profit humanitarian organization TEEEM: The Empathetic Entrepreneur Equality Mission.
TEEEM raises funds and awareness toward world-wide community needs and includes students from across North Jersey.
Each high school is dedicated to a particular country:
- Ridgewood High School: Cambodia
- Northern Highlands Regional High School: Senegal
- Pascack Valley High School: Burkina Faso
- Westwood High School: Ethiopia
- Bergenfield High School: Peru
- Waldwick High School: Kenya
- Hackensack High School: TBD
TEEEM provides medical care, food, education and business support to communities around the globe.
More than 1,000 tickets had been sold for the concert as of June 15.
