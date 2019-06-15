Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: VIDEO: Watch Police Capture Accused Rockland Stolen Taxi Thief In Montvale Backyard
Schools

BERGENFEST: Local Teens Organize Massive Bergen County Music Festival

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Left: Wé McDonald of NBC's "The Voice." Right: Jason Recht plays with Lou Pallo, Vic Danzi and Jimmy Owen.
Left: Wé McDonald of NBC's "The Voice." Right: Jason Recht plays with Lou Pallo, Vic Danzi and Jimmy Owen. Photo Credit: TEEEM

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out for a music festival organized by Bergen County teens.

Bergenfest is a "local concert on a global mission" with Wé McDonald of NBC's "The Voice" headlining the June 29 event.

Held at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Ridgewood, the concert is for non-profit humanitarian organization TEEEM: The Empathetic Entrepreneur Equality Mission.

TEEEM raises funds and awareness toward world-wide community needs and includes students from across North Jersey.

Bergenfest

Each high school is dedicated to a particular country:

  • Ridgewood High School: Cambodia
  • Northern Highlands Regional High School: Senegal
  • Pascack Valley High School: Burkina Faso
  • Westwood High School: Ethiopia
  • Bergenfield High School: Peru
  • Waldwick High School: Kenya
  • Hackensack High School: TBD

TEEEM provides medical care, food, education and business support to communities around the globe.

More than 1,000 tickets had been sold for the concert as of June 15.

We McDonald will be headlining.

Click here or text BERGENFEST to 41444 to buy tickets.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.