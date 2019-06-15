BERGENFEST: Local Teens Organize Massive Bergen County Music Festival

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out for a music festival organized by Bergen County teens.

Bergenfest is a "local concert on a global mission" with Wé McDonald of NBC's "The Voice" headlining the June 29 event.

Held at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Ridgewood, the concert is for non-profit humanitarian organization TEEEM: The Empathetic Entrepreneur Equality Mission.

TEEEM raises funds and awareness toward world-wide community needs and includes students from across North Jersey.

Bergenfest

Each high school is dedicated to a particular country:

Ridgewood High School: Cambodia

Northern Highlands Regional High School: Senegal

Pascack Valley High School: Burkina Faso

Westwood High School: Ethiopia

Bergenfield High School: Peru

Waldwick High School: Kenya

Hackensack High School: TBD

TEEEM provides medical care, food, education and business support to communities around the globe.

More than 1,000 tickets had been sold for the concert as of June 15.

We McDonald will be headlining.

Click here or text BERGENFEST to 41444 to buy tickets.

