Beloved North Jersey School Teacher Frankie Reganato Dies After Valiant Cancer Battle, 37

Beloved North Jersey elementary teacher Anna Francesca "Frankie" Reganato died June 2 after a valiant three-year battle with lymphoma. She was 37.

Born in Pequannock Township, Reganato was a longtime resident of Ramsey, where she attended high school and participated in varsity track and cross-country, her obituary says.

Reganato went on to earn a Bachelor’s of Science in education from the College of New Jersey before working for 15 years in Morristown and Ramsey elementary school districts, according to her memorial.

As a lifelong runner, Reganato finished marathons in New York City and New Orleans.

Reganato was described as being “one of the most loved teachers in town” and an incredible mother to her two young sons, according to 'Frankie's Fight,' a GoFundMe launched after her initial cancer diagnosis.

Nearly $77,000 had been donated to the fundraiser since its creation in November 2018.

“She was a fighter and courageous until the end,” her obituary says. “Frankie will be fondly remembered for her caring nature and unwavering faith.”

Reganato is survived by her husband, Anthony; sons Anthony Rocco and Gianni Francis; father Frank; stepmother Mary; father-in-law Peter; mother-in-law Patricia; siblings Michael, Lori, Louis, James and Zachary; sister-in-law Melissa; brother-in-law Joseph and several extended family members and close friends.

Reganato’s memorial was held Tuesday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church on Wyckoff Avenue in Ramsey.

Donations can be made in her memory to the Reganato – LaVigna Boys Fund (P.O. Box 792, Ramsey, NJ 07446).

Click here for the full obituary.

