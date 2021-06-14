Contact Us
Schools

Authorities Probe Purported 'Gun' Text Between Jersey City Charter School Students

Cecilia Levine
The Ethical Community Charter School (TECCS).
The Ethical Community Charter School (TECCS). Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police in Jersey City were investigating after a student apparently sent a text message of a gun to another student, city officials said.

The 15-year-old boy sent the photo of the handgun in a text to a 14-year-old girl at The Ethical Community Charter School (TECCS), Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione told Daily Voice.

The incident was reported Friday at 10:15 a.m.

As is standard policy with incidents involving juveniles, no further information will be provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

