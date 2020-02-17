All 5 Quintuplets Accept Free Rides To Montclair State University

A group of lucky and talented quintuplets from Totowa will soon get the chance to attend Montclair State University as Presidential Scholars.

Each of the Povolo quintuplets -- Victoria, Masha, Ashley, Michael and Marcus -- have been accepted to the university with offers of full scholarships due to their academic achievements.

In addition to tuition, funds awarded through the school’s Presidential Scholars Program include need-based grants and small merit scholarships for the quints, who were raised in Totowa.

“Thank you, Montclair State, for allowing us this amazing opportunity and this special blessing,” said Victoria Povolo, the oldest of the five.

Victoria, who was the first to explore financial aid options at the school, worked with Montclair State Undergraduate Admissions and Passaic Valley High School counselor, Diana L. Pasquariello, to put together a "surprise reveal" at Passaic Valley High School to inform her siblings and parents of the offer on Feb. 3.

In order to pull off the reveal, the Povolos and their parents were scheduled to meet with the school’s staff members to discuss college funding methods. Instead, they were congratulated with balloons, the school’s mascot, Ricky, and a giant check payable for “five higher educations.”

The value of the scholarships and overall financial assistance for the five could exceed $250,000 over four years. Parents Silvia and Paolo Povolo recalled their previous state of financial worry over footing the bill for five college tuitions.

“We worried about that a lot,” recalled Paolo Povolo. “We wondered, will we have to refinance the house? How much aid can we get? The last several months, while they were applying to college, have been so stressful.”

Though the quints considered going their separate ways upon finishing high school, they ultimately decided to stick together with the variety of programs the school offers.

Victoria’s sights are set on forensic pathology, and Masha is majoring in political science with plans of becoming a lawyer. Ashley aspires to teach, Michael will study food science and nutrition and Marcus will study to be an accountant.

“The Povolos are exactly the type of students we had in mind when the University began offering this generous financial support to New Jersey’s most ambitious and determined students,” said Jeff Gant, director of Undergraduate Admissions.

