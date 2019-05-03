Actor Jeff Daniels Will Be Featured Speaker At Kean Commencement

Two prominent entertainers will give the key speeches at Kean University's undergraduate and graduate school commencements later this month.

Actor and musician Jeff Daniels will speak during the undergraduate commencement ceremony, which will be held May 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark. About 2,800 students will be awarded their diplomas.

Daniels, winner of three Tony Awards and an Emmy, is currently starring in To Kill A Mockingbird on Broadway. He has also starred in films including Terms of Endearment, Dumb and Dumber and Good Night and Good Luck, as well as HBO's "The Newsroom."

Comedian, actress, CBS News Sunday Morning contributor and self-described “accidental pundette” Nancy Giles will speak at the Nathan Weiss Graduate College Commencement on May 17 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, also in Newark.

About 700 students will receive graduate degrees at the ceremony.

Giles has been a contributor to CBS News Sunday Morning since 2003, with a unique blend of common sense wisdom, humor, and social and political commentary. As a provocative observer of today’s world, she offers opinions on everything from politics and race to pop culture and the conspiracy of high heels

“Each year, we work with student leaders to identify commencement speakers who will inspire our graduates at a pivotal and emotional point in their lives,” said Dawood Farahi, Ph.D., Kean’s president. “Through their work and accomplishments, Jeff Daniels and Nancy Giles exemplify the rich rewards that come from hard work, professionalism and a dedication to their craft.”

