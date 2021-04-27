39 NJ Public Schools Ranked Among Best In America By U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report has released is latest rankings of the best public high schools in America.

Thirty-nine of those are in New Jersey and rank among the top 10 percent in the nation.

"Families can use the Best High Schools rankings to see how schools compare at the national, state and local level on factors like graduation rates and college readiness," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News.

"The rankings also provide insight into academic performance among underserved groups."

High Technology High School was ranked the No. 1 STEM school this year.

Here are the other NJ schools that ranked among the top ten percent in the nation:

Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies: Top public high school in New Jersey and No. 27 in U.S.

39. Haddonfield Memorial High School

38. Madison High School

37. John P. Stevens High School

36. Ridgewood High School

35. Technology High School, Newark

34. Mountain Lakes High School

33. Central Jersey College Prep Charter School

32. Pascack Hills High School

31. Communications High School

30. New Providence High School

29. Northern Highlands Regional High School

28. Princeton High School

27. Montgomery High School

26. Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan

25. Ridge High School

24. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South

23. Chatham High School

22. Northern Valley Regional High School at Demarest

21. Tenafly High School

20. Science Park High School

19. Academy of Allied Health and Science

18. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North

17. Summit Senior High School

16. Livingston High School

15. Millburn High School

14. Glen Ridge High School

13. Elizabeth High School

12. Marine Academy of Science and Technology, Highlands

11. Infinity Institute, Jersey City

10. Academy for Allied Health Sciences

9. Academy for Information Technology, Scotch Plains

8. Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro

7. Biotechnology High School, Freehold

6. Union County Magnet High School

5. Dr. Ronald E McNair High School

4. Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health

3. Bergen County Academies

2. High Technology High School

1. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies, Edison

The methodology focuses on college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.

College readiness specifically measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams.

The data used in this edition is from the 2018-2019 academic school year, and therefore was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

