200+ Central Jersey HS Students Quarantined After COVID-19 Case Traced To Homecoming Dance

A COVID-19 outbreak traced to a Central Jersey high school's Homecoming Dance has sent about 200 students into isolation.

A 10-day quarantine was ordered for Spotswood High School students who attended the Saturday's homecoming dance after a student at the event tested positive, NJ Advance Media reported.

Students who were at the high school dance can return to school on Tuesday Oct. 19, according to a letter from Spotswood Public Schools Superintendent Graham Peabody.

The students were required to isolate given the inability to contact trace, the superintendent said.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.