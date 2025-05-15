Schools Chief Of Bergen County Town Leaves After Two Decades For Top Job Elsewhere

Dr. Cirillo, who began working in Palisades Park in 2004 and served as superintendent for the past 12 years, was officially appointed to his new role during a special meeting of the Demarest Board of Education, following what officials called an “extensive and thoughtful search process.”

“Since September of 2004, it has been my honor to serve the children of Palisades Park and to collaborate with such supportive families, and dedicated, hardworking faculty and staff,” Cirillo wrote in a farewell message.

He reflected on his time in the district, from coaching youth baseball to securing more than $2 million for preschool expansion and guiding the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I will remain forever grateful for the opportunity to serve… I will always cherish being part of this team and the accomplishments that have strengthened our district,” he said.

In its announcement, the Demarest Board of Education praised Cirillo’s 23 years of experience in education, which includes his role as Adjunct Professor at Saint Peter’s University and current position as President of the Bergen County Association of School Administrators. Officials described him as a respected speaker and advocate with deep expertise in educational leadership, curriculum, finance, and innovation.

“It is a privilege to join the Demarest community — a district known for its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and nurturing the whole child,” Cirillo said. “Together, we will honor Demarest’s proud traditions while inspiring new opportunities for growth and success.”

Cirillo lives in Bergen County with his wife, Gina, a teacher, and their two sons, Alex and Matthew, both student-athletes.

