School Closures Force Paterson To Shorten Winter Break

After Paterson was closed for four days from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, the district announced Tuesday it will be utilizing days from winter break, Feb. 20 to Feb. 23 to make up the difference.

"We are still mandated by the New Jersey Department of Education to provide classroom instruction for 180 days, and we will need to make up at least four days, possibly more," Superintendent Laurie W. Newell, PhD said.

Students will have normal days on Feb. 20, Feb. 21 and Feb. 22 while Feb. 23 will be an early dismissal at 1 p.m. Newell said.

Other options for makeup days included Saturdays, April's spring recess and days in June, Newell said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.