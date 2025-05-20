School Bus Slams Utility Poles In Paramus While Picking Up Students With Autism: Cops

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. near Our Lady of Visitation (OLV) Church, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

The bus, owned by John Leckie, Inc., was heading northbound toward New Bridges Middle and High School when it struck multiple utility poles. There were no students on board at the time, officials said.

The bus had been scheduled to pick up four secondary-level students with autism enrolled in the Bergen County Special Services School District’s New Bridges School.

The driver, a 63-year-old Hackensack man, had been transporting two individuals, a 58-year-old aide and a 34-year-old nurse from Carlstadt.

The aide was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center for evaluation, Guidetti said. The nurse refused medical attention at the scene.

Paramus officers responded immediately to the scene, helping injured passengers and managing traffic while PSE&G crews secured the damaged poles. Farview Avenue was temporarily closed as the crash investigation continued.

The cause remains under investigation by the Paramus Police Department Crash Investigation Unit.

