School Bus Ride Turns Deadly: Bergen Aide Charged In Death Of 19-Year-Old Disabled Man

Emelio J. Rivera, of Carlstadt, was charged with second-degree endangerment and neglect of a disabled person, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said Thursday, Nov. 2.

The charges stem from an East Hanover incident on Friday, Feb. 10 in which the victim, Matthew Rossi, 19, had just arrived home on his school bus. Rossi, who is disabled and uses a wheelchair, was found unconscious and despite life-saving measures by EMS crews was pronounced dead.

Rossi’s obituary describes him as a “gift from God and a shining light to all who knew him.”

A follow-up investigation found that Rivera was “legally responsible for the care of the victim, and neglected to perform certain acts necessary for the victim’s care and created a substantial risk of the victim’s death.”

Rivera was remanded to the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a first appearance.

“The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office extends its condolences to the Rossi family for their loss,” said Prosecutor Carroll. “This complex investigation involved comprehensive analysis of medical reports and other available data and information. I would also like to acknowledge the East Hanover Police officers and medics who worked diligently to try to save the life of the victim.”

Assisting agencies include the East Hanover Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

