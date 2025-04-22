School Bus Driver Drove Drunk In Route 80 Crash With 25 Kids On Board: Prosecutor

At 7:45 a.m., state troopers responded to Route 80 in Knowlton and found a bus disabled in the left lane with heavy front end damage, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said. The bus was carrying 25 kids and two adults, authorities said.

Pierre Tranquilus, the driver, of East Orange, showed signs of impairment and was unable to pass field sobriety tests, authorities said. Tranquilus was charged with driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child, endangering another person and assault by auto, authorities said.

One person was injured in the crash, authorities said.

