'Scary:' NJ Costco Shopper Shoots Themself Accidentally, Police Say

Police are investigating after a shopper accidentally shot themselves inside an Ocean County wholesale store over the weekend, they said.

Costco Route 70

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Brick Township police officers responded to the Costco warehouse on Route 70 at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, local police said. The owner of the gun is expected to survive their injuries.

One person who replied to the police department's Facebook post about the incident said they saw what happened.

"I was right next to him when it happened," the commenter said. "It was terrible and scary. The bullet landed 5 feet from my daughter. 

"If you're going to bring a gun places, please learn gun safety or leave it at home. Being a 'retired police officer' should not just give you a pass."

The incident remains under investigation.

